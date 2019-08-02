UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.
ANDERSON – Anderson police say an early morning shooting Friday has left a pregnant woman brain dead.
Alexis M. Wasson, 29, of Anderson was shot about 3 a.m., Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said.
“This is being ruled by us as an attempted murder,” Watters said. “She is pregnant and the family is deciding if they are going to sustain her life, but there is no brain activity.”
Watters said if Wasson dies the case will become a homicide investigation.
“It’s heartwrenching,” Watters said.
Several search warrants were conducted following the shooting, and Watters said Skye'lar White, 29, of Anderson is a person of interest in the case.
Watters said the shooting remains under investigation and they hope the public can assist them in locating White.
Anyone with information about White or the shooting is asked to call Anderson Police Detective Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676.
10:11 a.m.
