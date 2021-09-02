ANDERSON — An Anderson man held his family captive for almost four hours as he terrorized them before they were able to escape and call authorities.
Jerry Hogge III, 40, of Anderson, is charged with Level 4 felony arson, Level 5 felony intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony confinement and Level 6 felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Madison County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 2100 block of West County Road 375 North because of trouble with an individual at 4:21 a.m. Aug. 23. Sherry Ditton told dispatch that her son, Hogge, was still at the family’s home and possibly armed.
Sherry Ditton said she and her husband, Brian Ditton along with her grandchild were able to flee the home and they drove to the sheriff’s department to provide authorities with more details, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Deputy Gregory Adams.
She told Adams that her son was upset about a motorcycle and a broken cell phone. Sherry Ditton told the deputy that her son also had a substance abuse issue and had consumed alcohol throughout the day.
About four hours earlier, Hogge came into her bedroom, woke her up and asked for her help in the garage, according to the affidavit. When she walked into the garage, Hogge closed the large rolling door behind her.
Sherry Ditton said she noticed a side door was barricaded from inside the garage, preventing her from leaving.
“As soon as the door closed, Sherry said that Jerry stated, ‘Now your going to watch me die,’” according to the affidavit. “Sherry told me that Jerry began blaming her for issues and wanted her to live with the pain of watching him take his own life.”
Begging her son to think of his children, Sherry Ditton said she was able to convince Hogge to let her go to the bathroom, and she went into the house to wake her husband.
Sherry Ditton told her husband to get his gun because she was afraid of her son’s mental state.
For the next couple of hours Hogge came and went from the home before finally walking into the couple’s bedroom with a large metal breaker bar that he held up like a baseball bat. Sherry Ditton said her son threatened to hit them with the bar.
Brian Ditton attempted to calm Hogge down as Hogge walked frantically around the home, according to the affidavit. Sherry Ditton then went to find her grandson and brought him back to the couple’s bedroom.
A woman, later identified as Brittany Lloyd, arrived at the home. Hogge’s mother alerted him to someone being there, but he didn’t believe her. When he went to check, Sherry Ditton and her grandson ran out the front door.
Hogge caught his mother on the front porch and shoved her to the ground.
Brian Ditton and Hogge began to fight as Sherry Ditton and her grandson ran to a vehicle, according to the affidavit. That’s when Hogge threw a loaded handgun magazine at her head, and it hit her on the left side before the couple and her grandson drove away.
“Sherry said that Jerry has access to multiple firearms and threatened to harm police or himself when law enforcement arrived,” according to the affidavit.
Brian Ditton told deputies Hogge battered him, and the grandson witnessed the attack on the family.
At 6:16 a.m., a structure fire was reported at the family home, according to the affidavit. When deputies arrived ,they found a SUV fully engulfed in flames next to the detached garage and the fire then spread to the garage.
Lloyd told deputies she found a note from Hogge on the door of her residence saying he broke his phone and wanted her to come to his home. When she arrived, she heard a loud commotion and saw Sherry Ditton on the ground.
After the Dittons and their grandson left, Lloyd told deputies Hogge told her several times she needed to leave and she did. She said Hogge was walking back into the garage when she left.
Hogge was eventually tracked to the 900 block of West Sixth Street, where he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit. He had several injuries to his hand and told authorities they happened when he fell walking on some railroad tracks.
Deputy Adams said Hogge also smelled like smoke.
Hogge told deputies he argued with his mother but denied attacking anyone or knowing about the vehicle being set on fire. He said he left the home within seconds of them leaving, according to the affidavit.
