DELPHI — A man suspected in the 2017 Delphi murders of two young girls has been arrested, sources told WTHR Channel 13 on Friday.
Indiana State Police have scheduled a Monday news conference to announce an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, authorities said.
Police sources confirmed that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during the 10 a.m. news conference.
In a message on Twitter, Kelsi German, Libby's older sister, mentioned the news conference and ended the tweet by writing, "Today is the day."
The news conference will be at the Delphi United Methodist Church.
Abby and Libby disappeared during a hike Feb. 13, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near the trail a day later.
ISP Superintendent Doug Carter told WTHR in early 2022 that he had confidence the case would be wrapped up soon.
"Eventually, I'll be able to tell the world what we know. ... Unfortunately, I can't right now," Carter said.
The girls' families, in the meantime, are still figuring out how to move forward.
Kelsi German said earlier this year that she was remaining patient, believing at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.
"When I'm feeling frustrated, when I feel like no answers are coming and I'm feeling dejected, I say 'Today is the day. It's coming and it'll get here. We're going to have answers.'"
Since the girls' murders, investigators have released pieces of information at various times, including audio and video Libby captured on her cellphone the day she and Abby were killed.
Investigators also released two sketches, with the second coming two years after the first. The second sketch appeared to depict a younger man than in the first sketch.
WTHR is The Herald Bulletin's news-gathering partner.