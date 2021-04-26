ANDERSON — Anderson police officers are in a standoff with someone inside a home at the corner of 28th and St. Charles streets, as of 10:50 a.m. Monday.
A neighbor, Martina Wright, said she had heard several popping noises and came outside to see what was going on. She said there are a number of abandoned homes in the area and that there has been a recent uptick in crimes.
Police have blocked off an area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street. No other information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/BzrZLkF3Ml— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
An armored vehicle can be seen in a yard and yellow tape is across both sides of the yard. pic.twitter.com/Dg6QSysyZy— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Police are talking to someone with a speaker syetem inside a home at the corner of 28th and St. Charles street. pic.twitter.com/MPXkO59ovU— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Video from the scene. pic.twitter.com/KnBEu1OpNa— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Neighbor’s are outside taking pictures and videos of the activity. pic.twitter.com/9sGOun6oKT— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
A curtain is pulled back inside the home that is surrounded by police, but no movement can be seen inside. pic.twitter.com/8CnMrg7lui— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
More photos from the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/yKDrqWIz5p— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
More people are coming outside to watch the police activity. pic.twitter.com/vtGpUZ0r8s— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as details become available.
