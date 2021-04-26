Police standoff

Anderson police engaged in a standoff at an Anderson home.

 Traci Miller

The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Anderson police officers are in a standoff with someone inside a home at the corner of 28th and St. Charles streets, as of 10:50 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor, Martina Wright, said she had heard several popping noises and came outside to see what was going on. She said there are a number of abandoned homes in the area and that there has been a recent uptick in crimes.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story as details become available.

