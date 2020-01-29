ALEXANDRIA — David Reese lives about a block from the bank police accuse him of robbing.
Reese, 62, of Alexandria has been charged with Level 5 felony robbery after police said he robbed the First Merchants Bank on Saturday.
Around 10:24 a.m. the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report that the bank, 1202 N. Park Ave., had been robbed, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Alexandria Police Detective Brian Holtzleiter.
Reese allegedly passed a note written on yellow legal paper demanding money from the bank teller and warning the woman that he was armed, according to the affidavit.
The bank teller told police the robber took the note with him after she emptied her drawer into a plastic bag he had given her, but she was able to recall what was written on the paper.
“Note said it was a robbery — do not set off alarm — he had a gun in his coat and would shoot everyone,” Holtzleiter wrote. “I was to empty drawer into plastic bag he brought. I was to wait 10 minutes before calling police.”
Reese later told police he had driven his truck and parked behind Harvest Market and walked to the bank, according to the affidavit.
The bank teller told officers she gave the robber $2,721 from her drawer and he walked out of the bank and left the area on foot.
Security videos captured the robbery on video and showed the man pass the note to the teller, place his hand into his jacket as if he were armed and then leave the bank.
Footage and still photographs from the robbery were shared with the media and on social media and numerous tips were called into the police department, Holtzleiter said. One of the tips identified Reese as someone who resembled the bank robber.
Holtzleiter said he checked Reese’s driver license and said his height and weight matched that of the person who robbed the bank. They went to his home in the 500 block of West Adams Street around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and Reese answered the door.
Reese allowed officers to search his home where they found sunglasses, a hat, shoes and leather coat that matched those on the video surveillance, a yellow legal pad consistent with the demands given to the bank teller, a rough draft of a demand note, a ripped-up demand note inside a peanut butter jar in the trash and about $260 in cash in various denominations, according to the affidavit.
Holtzleiter said that when the note inside the peanut butter jar was pieced together, the wording was consistent with the one the bank teller provided.
Reese told police he used the money from the robbery to purchase money orders the next day at Harvest Supermarket to pay his bills and get his utilities turned back on, Holtzleiter wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.