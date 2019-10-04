ANDERSON — An Anderson teen was being held Friday without bail on an attempted murder charge after he was accused of pointing a firearm at a police officer before wrestling with officers while armed.
Jacob Wayne Swallows, 17, is charged with Level 1 felony attempted murder, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm, two counts of Class A misdemeanor dangerous possession of a firearm, Class A misdemeanor theft and Class A misdemeanor illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Swallows, who is charged as an adult, allegedly told officers that if they had not disarmed him, he had planned to shoot himself or one of the officers.
Anderson police responded to a call at the teen’s home about 10:19 p.m. Sept. 28, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brandon T. Reynolds of the Anderson Police Department.
Reynolds said when he arrived he heard “loud yelling” and then heard an officer call out for immediate assistance because Swallows was armed. When he rounded the corner of a building, Reynolds said he saw two officers wrestling with Swallows.
The officers told Reynolds they could not get the gun out of the teen’s hand, and Reynolds saw that Swallows had a “death grip” on a pistol in his hand, according to the affidavit. Swallows told the officers the gun was loaded, Reynolds said.
He delivered a knee strike to Swallows’ side, and officers were then able to disarm the teen, according to the affidavit.
After placing Swallows in handcuffs, they spoke with the teen’s mother, who said her son started to “freak out” after she ended a relationship with a boyfriend, Reynolds said. Her son took a tablet and jewelry from her and refused to give them back, the woman told police.
Reynolds said Swallows told him he wanted to thank the officers who had “taken him down” because they saved his life.
“He told me that if they had not done what they had, then he was planning on either shooting himself in the face or he was going to shoot one of them so that they would shoot him,” Reynolds wrote in the affidavit.
Reynolds said Swallows told him multiple times that he wanted to die that night and he was “willing to kill one of them, if not both” in order to die.
A portable breathalyzer was administered, and Swallows registered a 0.06 alcohol content, according to the affidavit.
After officers disarmed him, they discovered the weapon had a round in its chamber, Reynolds wrote in the affidavit.
During the initial confrontation, officers also reported that Swallows was armed with a second gun that he dropped in a grassy area.
