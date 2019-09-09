ANDERSON – With the city of Anderson purchasing 60 new patrol cars over the past three years, the Anderson Police Department has surplus vehicles, no longer suitable for patrol work.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted Monday to declare 15 APD vehicles as surplus. The vehicles will be sold at a public auction; the Safety Board will determine the date of the sale.
Maj. Joel Sandefur said the surplus vehicles all have more than 100,000 miles on the odometers and are no longer usable by the department because of their condition.
The vehicles range from a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe to four 2009 Ford Crown Victorias.
He said some of the newer patrol cars that were replaced by the purchases in 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be assigned to the detective division.
The Safety Board also voted to include two vehicles that were donated by the police department to the Anderson Township Trustee’s Office in 2018 in the surplus sale.
Sandefur said the police department donated a 1989 Chevrolet Van and a 1996 Chevrolet Lumina to the township office during the term of former Trustee John Bostic.
However, the titles for the two vehicles were never transferred to the trustee’s office during Bostic’s final year in office and current Trustee Mike Shively indicated he doesn’t want them.
“The trustee never accepted the transfer of the vehicles,” Tim Lanane, city attorney, said. “Since (Mike) Shively didn’t want the vehicles they were being returned to the city.”
Safety Board member Nicale Rector said, “Since there was never a change in the titles and the trustee no longer wants the vehicle, the vehicles are considered surplus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.