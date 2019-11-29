ANDERSON — Police believe they have identified a suspect who called in a bomb threat to a KeyBank earlier this year.
Malaika A. Bell, 45, is charged with Level 6 felony false reporting.
The bomb threat to KeyBank, 5457 S. Scatterfield Road, was called in by telephone around 12:21 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Sean Brady of the Anderson Police Department.
A bank employee told police a female called the bank and said “there is a bomb in the building" and then the caller hung up.
Christopher Christian, an APD officer, recognized the phone number used to call the bank as one used by Community Hospital Anderson, according to the affidavit. He contacted the hospital who told him the phone number is linked to the hospital’s fourth floor.
Video surveillance of the room where the call was made was retrieved for the time and day the bomb threat was made and a black female wearing a black dress is seen walking into the room, putting on a blue latex glove on her right hand and make a phone call, according to the affidavit.
Brady requested a warrant be issued for Bell after a security officer was able to identify her as the person in the surveillance video, according to the affidavit.
Charges were filed Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.