ANDERSON — A driver was arrested after authorities say she hit a vehicle and then left the scene of an accident. The woman told police she drank a glass of wine an hour before the crash.
Jill Ranae Goodman, 34, of Alexandria was charged with Class A misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, Class A misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and Level 6 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated: prior conviction.
Madison County sheriff’s deputy Adam Ramer said he was dispatched to an accident at County Road 500 North and 100 West around 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 16.
A witness said a vehicle was stopped at the intersection facing south when a beige colored truck approached from behind and “didn’t appear to slow down before she hit them,” according to an affidavit of probable cause by Ramer.
The witness said the crash pushed the first vehicle through the intersection and then the truck turned around, went off the road and hit the fence before leaving the other way, according to the affidavit.
Kyrsten Arena and Austin Scharnowske were in the vehicle that was struck from behind and both were take to Community Hospital Anderson, Ramer wrote. Arena had a laceration and bruising to her head from the accident.
Arena and Scharnowske told Ramer they were stopped at the blinking red light at the intersection when the truck hit them, pushed them through the intersection and then turned around and left.
A beige colored truck with damage to its front end was located by a Frankton officer shortly after the accident, according to the affidavit.
When the driver, later identified as Goodman, was stopped, authorities discovered the vehicle’s airbags were deployed and Goodman requested an ambulance, according to the affidavit.
Ramer said Goodman’s pupils were “extremely dilated,” she appeared disoriented and was disorganized.
“Ms. Goodman stated she ‘had one glass of wine approximately one hour before the accident,’” Ramer wrote.
A check of Goodman’s driving record revealed she had a prior OWI arrest within five years and she consented to a blood test, according to the affidavit.
Goodman told Ramer she didn’t see any taillights as she approached the intersection “until it was too late.”
She said she was unable to avoid the accident and she left the scene because she was “scared she would lose her kids,” according to the affidavit.
