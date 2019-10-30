ALEXANDRIA – With Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Jill Scott stepping down at the end of the year, the city is sure to have a new person filling that position.
Though no one chose to run in the primary, Republican Darcy VanErman and Democrat Angie Remington, both first-time political candidates, have stepped up to try to fill the void for the Nov. 5 general election.
Earlier this year, VanErman, wife of City Councilman Jeremy VanErman, said she had no immediate political aspirations. Initially, she thought Scott was doing a good job turning around city finances with the assistance of Reedy Financial Group, but when no Republican candidate stepped forward, VanErman decided to go for it.
“I actually thought I would do it later in life, but the opportunity presented itself now,” she said. “There was some hesitation, but when I knew Jill Scott really didn’t want it, I decided to do it.”
But before jumping at the opportunity, VanErman consulted her children to make sure they would be OK with her decision.
“My husband already is serving, and with me serving, we felt they should have a say-so,” she said. “This is one of the few times, they said, ‘No, Mom, you do this.’”
Though this is her first run for public office, VanErman said she has many years of political experience.
“I bring to this office 20 years of experience not only in local and county government but have been a contractor with the city,” she said. “You should always be conservative going into your first term because you don’t really know what you have waiting for you.”
Though she has yet to dive into the details of Alexandria’s finances, VanErman said one order of business is to review Reedy’s work.
“The main thing I am going to concentrate on is expanding on the five-year forecast done by the Reedy Group,” she said. “They were given some of the details, but I feel they were not given the full details. I don’t know how you can properly budget when you don’t have a grasp of your future needs.”
VanErman said she has talked to department heads and city council members and plans to initiate some morale-boosting incentives for employees.
Remington, a lifelong Alexandria resident, said she became interested in running for clerk-treasurer at the urging of Alexandria mayoral candidate Penny Stevens.
“I hadn’t at the time put a lot of thought into it,” she said. “Maybe it’s time to make a change, so something different.”
Like her opponent, Remington praised the work Scott has done in turning around a city that appeared to be in the red and now is well on its way to having a six-month surplus.
“I think they’ve made big steps. What Jill is doing so far, I think, is going in the right direction,” she said.
But there’s always room for improvement, said Remington, an officer manager with more than 10 years’ experience in accounts payable and receivable and human resource issues. She also has run her own fireworks business.
“I think in the past, there’s been a lot of working against each other, which makes things harder,” she said. “I plan to put this job first and give it my best job, and hopefully, make a difference.”
Remington said she already has met with Scott to get a general sense of what it takes to run the clerk-treasurer’s office and meet the demands of other city officials, including the mayor, city council and department heads.
“We haven’t really looked at any of the numbers,” she said.
But Remington said she’s committed to continuing to streamline the city’s financial operations.
Both VanErman and Remington said they will review the necessity for continuing to contract with Reedy, saying that ultimately is why taxpayers vote for and hire a clerk-treasurer.
“By state and federal statute, there is no reason for that consultant,” VanErman said. “That is part of her balancing powers that she brings to the three-headed monster of the city.”
Though she plans to work with Reedy in the beginning, Remington said her goal, too, would eventually be to cut the city’s cord.
“My goal would definitely be to get to where we don’t need them. I think that costs the city a lot of money,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.