ANDERSON — A poll conducted by the American Lung Association shows 70% of the respondents favor a smoke-free environment at public places, including bars and casinos in Indiana.
“COVID-19 has driven over 150 casinos nationwide to implement new smoke-free policies, including three in Indiana,” Nick Torres, advocacy director for the Lung Association, said. “These new poll results should encourage other Indiana casinos to prioritize the health and safety of their employees and guests by making their facilities smoke-free indoors. Smoke-free environments protect the health of workers and customers from dangerous secondhand smoke and e-cigarette emissions.”
The Madison County Board of Health earlier this year voted to encourage the Madison County Commissioners to adopt a smoking ordinance in all public places.
“The poll results will absolutely be helpful,” Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Health Department, said Monday. “This is the prime time to become a smoke-free county.”
Grimes said since there is currently no attorney employed by the Commissioners the proposed smoking ordinance can’t be drafted.
“We can hire an attorney, but an ordinance would have to be reviewed by the Commissioners and the county attorney,” she said.
Grimes said Hoosier Park Racing & Casino has expressed opposition to making their facility smoke-free.
“I have had no recent conversations with Hoosier Park,” she said. “There appears to be support in the community for a smoke-free ordinance adopted by the county.”
Grimes said a recent decision by Anderson Speedway to prohibit smoking and vaping in the grandstands was a big step.
“Any time we start moving in that direction is a significant step,” she said. “It makes the county healthier.”
Grimes said the county’s health board will meet in October and continue to push for the passage of a smoke-free ordinance.
“That would be an appropriate step,” she said.
According to the latest statistics, 24% of adults in Madison County smoke compared to 21% of adults in Indiana that smoke.
Delaware County adopted a smoking ordinance in 2006 that designated all public places as smoke-free.
Smoking is allowed in bars and restaurants, but it must be in a segregated area separated by a wall.
The poll results show that 55% of Hoosier voters consider secondhand smoke to be a serious health hazard.
Poll results show 65% of voters favor prohibiting smoking and vaping inside casinos; 38% would be more likely to visit a casino if it was smoke-free; and 51% of those who visit casinos once or twice a year would be more likely to come if casinos were smoke-free.
“Secondhand smoke causes lung cancer and heart disease and worsens existing health conditions including asthma and COPD,” Torres said. “Everyone deserves the chance to lead a healthy life, and that means having a safe work environment free from the health harms associated with secondhand smoke.
“Indiana’s weak smoke-free air law leaves bar and casino workers at risk of secondhand smoke exposure,” he said. “In Illinois and Ohio, casino workers are protected from secondhand smoke by law. Michigan has also taken strong steps to reopen all casinos smoke free as part of COVID-19 precautions. Indiana should strive for the same workplace protections as our neighboring states.”
