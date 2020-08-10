ANDERSON — Several thousand customers were without power throughout Madison County late Monday evening after strong winds, rain and lightning moved through Indiana.
In Anderson and near Pendleton, linemen were working to restore power to more than 6,700 Anderson Municipal Light & Power customers who remained affected by 66 outages around 11 p.m. Two of the largest sections, located on the city's east side, each involved more than 1,500 customers.
In northern Madison County, Indiana Michigan Power reported outages in Alexandria, Frankton and Elwood, plus around 350 customers north of the Anderson city limits.
Location and status of outages served by AMLP can be found at https://wov.cityofanderson.com/
To report an outage in Anderson: Call 765-648-6484
SAFETY INFORMATION
I&M asks that the public please be aware of some potential hazards:
• Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. Call 800-311-4634, report on company's app or website, or call 911.
• Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.
• Standing water could hide debris or even downed wires.
• Roads will likely be wet, slick and covered with debris.
• Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
Location and status of outages can be found at IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.