ANDERSON — The Andersontown Powwow & Indian Market and Education Day Activities get underway on Thursday.
The annual celebration of Anderson’s Native American heritage begins with two days of cultural awareness programs for area fourth graders and secondary art students on Thursday and Friday and a two-day community powwow at Athletic Park this weekend.
The powwow annually draws more than 4,000 people to the downtown area along the banks of the White River near the original Delaware village.
The powwow and Indian Market kicks off Saturday and Sunday at Athletic Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Gates open each day at 10:30 a.m. The powwow offers a family friendly experience to explore firsthand Native culture, heritage and traditions.
New this year will be a dance contest featuring Men’s Straight Dance and Women’s Fancy Shaw and Hoop Dance demonstration.
“We are excited to feature this year a dance contest highlighting two of the most popular and colorful powwow dances as well as the 2019 World Champion Hoop Dancer,” said Andersontown Powwow Chairman Debbie Webb. “The Women’s Fancy Shawl dance is very athletic and strenuous dance, involving kicks, twirls and fast movements. The Men’s Straight Dance recounts the story of hunting or war parties searching for the enemy. Hoop Dancing is storytelling through dance and the hoops represent the circle of life.”
The Woman’s Fancy Shaw dancers mimic butterflies in flight. The dance is said to represent the transition of a cocoon to a butterfly.
Men’s Straight Dance, also known as Southern Straight Dance or Southern Traditional, is considered more dignified or formal than other powwow dances. The general steps for the dance involve a “toe-heel” step where the dancer taps the ground with his toe on the first drumbeat and then places his whole foot down on the second beat. The Straight Dance regalia consist of a ribbon shirt, tab leggings, aprons, and a headdress (usually a roach or a turban).
Hoop Dance demonstrations with Cody Boettner are scheduled at 3 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Must-See activities
• Douglas Blue Feather: Native American flutist. Performances: Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. Flute demonstration, Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m.
• Birds of Prey. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.
Meet some of Indiana’s native raptors up close. Learn about the owl, hawk, falcon and vulture behavior, habitat and more from ornithologists from the Eagle Creek Ornithology Center.
• Dancing. Grand Entries: Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. Intertribal Dancing.
Admission is $7 and ages 8 and under are admitted free. There is no fee for parking.
