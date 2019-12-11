ANDERSON — The executive director of the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club said discussions about opening a club in Anderson are in the beginning stages.
“While we did have a conversation with some people in Anderson, it is far too early for me to comment,” Joe Jordan said by email on Wednesday.
“My team and I are focused on the mission of the Boys and Girls Club, and trying to help youth everywhere,” he said.
During a community meeting on Tuesday, Lindsay Brown indicated that discussions have started with the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne about opening a facility at the Anderson Township Trustee’s Office in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue.
Brown and Anderson Township Trustee Mike Shively said there was a possible 20-year lease with the Fort Wayne club.
Shively said the trustee’s office will pay utility and maintenance costs for the club and will continue to make the annual $140,000 bond payment on the field house that was added to the facility.
Brown said the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club would like to come to Anderson and is currently working with the Marion organization.
“We are looking at an opportunity to work with the Marion Club,” Jordan said. “Nothing has been finalized.”
Anthony Horton, director of the Grant County Boys & Girls Club, said they are working with a merger agreement with Fort Wayne.
He said through the merger agreement all the administrative duties would be based in Allen County. Horton said the Fort Wayne club is providing some funding, money that will be repaid.
“They won’t dictate what our programming will be,” Horton said. “They will be advising us. This is a great move for our club based on where we were. There is a lot of potential with their assistance.”
Horton said he thought it would be an advantage for the Anderson group to work with the Fort Wayne club.
“They are people with a heart for kids,” he said of the Fort Wayne organization.
Brown said the board of directors for the Youth Center, which was opened in 2016 by former Trustee John Bostic, has agreed with the potential for a Boys & Girls Club to take over the programming.
Brown said a not-for-profit organization would be created locally with a new board of directors consisting of local residents. He said the board of directors would appoint a director that would work with the Fort Wayne organization.
He said Fort Wayne received a $14 million endowment.
Brown said the annual cost to run the facility would be $250,000 and the Anderson club could receive a $500,000 endowment.
He said the local cost initially would be $5,000 per year. Who would pay the national franchise fee of $35,000 has not been determined, Brown said.
