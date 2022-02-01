ANDERSON — Local state, county and city road crews are making preparations for what is expected to be the first major snowstorm of the season.
The National Weather Service as issued a winter storm warning from Wednesday through Friday, anticipating heavy mixed precipitation possible, with more than 8 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice from Wednesday morning through late Thursday night.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for the anticipated storm by pretreating some road surfaces and making sure all the equipment is ready to begin clearing state highways.
“We’re ready,” Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said Tuesday. “We’re mounting the plows on pickup trucks, and the sand and salt mix is ready.
“We’re waiting to see how the storm develops,” Harless said. “We will go to 12-hour shifts and have contractors on standby.”
As in the past, county highway crews will start snow removal on major roads in the county such as Madison Avenue and County Road 800 North.
“There will be a tandem truck in each of the 12 townships, and we'll be running pickups equipped with plows in the additions and side roads,” Harless said.
He said the county won’t pretreat the roads because the rain predicted before the snow would wash the material off roads.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said deputies have been told to expect to work overtime during the next few days, depending on the conditions and number of calls.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city will pretreat city streets but added the conditions will make that difficult.
“The Street Department employees will probably work 12-hour shifts,” he said. “When we call in the Snow Patrol, there are enough employees to rotate hours.”
Eicks said the Street Department will be called out first to keep streets clear; normally, once 3 or 4 inches of snow fall, the Snow Patrol will be activated.
“Every pickup truck the city has is equipped with a snow plow and will help with snow removal.”
The town of Chesterfield is asking residents to park in their driveways to let crews plow the streets.
The town of Lapel declared a snow emergency from Tuesday through Friday.
Residents living on north/south streets are being asked to park on the west side of the street, and residents on east/west streets are being asked to park on the south side of the street.
Parking is not allowed on Seventh, Ninth and Main streets during the snow emergency.
