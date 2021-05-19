ANDERSON — When Jeremy Nussbaum and Melissa Ford went looking for a day care slot at Park Place Children’s Center for their toddler, Bennett, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic they were placed on a waiting list.
With 35 staffers and 113 children, they had to wait their turn and find an alternative placement for about a year before they were able to enroll him around October.
“Melissa and I were looking for something that was faith-based, and Park Place was where we wanted him to go,” Jeremy Nussbaum said. “We couldn’t hold on for him for a year – or so we thought.”
But since the pandemic started last spring, officials at Park Place said the waiting list has grown, largely because the number of qualified day care workers has shrunk considerably, leaving 22 people to care for about 71 children.
Day care is one of the primary issues identified by President Joe Biden as a barrier for parents seeking to go back to work as more people are vaccinated, reducing the danger caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Though Nussbaum and Ford were able to secure day care for Bennett, now 4, he remained at home with his father starting in March 2020 when Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his emergency order. A team leader for a mortgage company, Nussbaum has been working from home ever since.
The Nussbaum/Ford family is a blended family with three teenagers who also split their time with parents in Pendleton and Frankton.
But being so young, Nussbaum said, Bennett proved to be a handful.
“When he saw I was on video, he was dancing around behind me,” he said. “My co-workers were really understanding about that.”
Nussbaum was able to send Bennett back to his original day care after the emergency order was lifted, but there were several limitations.
“Even though he was back in day care, it wasn’t for my total workday,” he said.
Another drawback, Nussbaum admitted, was that with his work, he was unable to give Bennett the educational enrichment he deserved.
“From what they told me at Gateway, he was ahead in learning his colors and his numbers and letters,” he said. “With everything locked down during COVID, he would have been with me not learning anything because I didn’t have the time to devote to him. He probably would have been way, way, way behind because all I could do was prop him in front of the TV so I could get my work done.”
Elizabeth Weller, director at Park Place, said the child care industry nationally has been hurting since the pandemic arrived. Still, the center continued to serve about 35 children of essential workers throughout the pandemic, she said.
The issue that has resulted in the expanded wait list, however, is staffing. One older teacher at Park Place, for instance, decided to retire right when the governor issued his emergency order, Weller said.
“She probably would have stayed longer had it not been for the pandemic,” she said.
Even after the emergency order was lifted, some staff who had health risks or had family members who did, chose not to return to work, she said.
“Ever since then, we have been struggling to hire staff and to get back fully where we were before,” she said.
One major barrier, Weller said, is the average pay for day care workers, who earn considerably less than teachers in elementary and secondary schools.
“It’s a field that people aren’t as interested in anymore because they can’t make the money they can make in other fields,” she said.
Hoosier elementary and secondary school teachers, who have worked for two years to raise salaries through the Red for Ed campaign, earn salaries starting at around $31,000, according to Payscale.com. Day care workers in Indiana typically earn between minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour, and $13 an hour.
“We need to see some federal funding toward child care as a whole so we can boost the pay of teachers and boost the quality of teachers so they feel like professionals. They need a livable wage,” Weller said.
But there are other issues relative to find appropriate staff, she said, starting with the level of education they need to maintain the center’s Level 3 certification with the state, Weller said. Level 4 is the highest level certified by the state.
“Our lead teachers need to have a degree in early childhood and have an early childhood certificate,” she said.
Being at the edge of the Anderson University campus was a benefit for Park Place when AU offered an early childhood education program, Weller said. That was discontinued a couple of years ago.
“We don’t have that college that’s filtering into us like we used to,” she said.
