ANDERSON — The first three days of filing for the May primary have brought out six candidates seeking to succeed U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks in the 5th District.
Since the incumbent Republican's announcement last year that she would not be seeking a fifth term in 2020, several people have expressed interest in the elected office. The district includes Madison County.
Through Friday, two candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination and four are seeking the Republican Party nomination.
Democrat Dee Thornton, who challenged Brooks in 2018 and received 42% of the vote, and Jennifer Christie have filed for the party’s nomination.
Christine Hale, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2016, has formed a campaign committee but has not filed her candidacy with the Indiana secretary of state’s office. Andy Jacobs is also expected to seek the Democratic nomination.
In the Republican Party, former Anderson resident Andrew Bales is among the four Republicans who have filed.
Bales is joined in the field by Micah Beckwith, Allen Davidson and Matthew Hook.
State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is expected to seek the GOP nomination along with Kent Abernathy, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson, Danny Niederberger, Jeremy Miner and Mark Small.
On the state level, Republican incumbent Tony Cook is being challenged for the Indiana House District 32 seat by Daniel Bragg.
Incumbent Bob Cherry is seeking reelection in House District 53 in the GOP primary.
Incumbent Madison County commissioners John Richwine, North District, and Mike Phipps, Middle District, have both filed for the Republican Party primary.
With three at-large seats up for election on the Madison County Council, two Republicans have filed their paperwork.
Incumbent Brent Holland is seeking reelection and Pete Heuer is seeking his first elective office. Heuer was appointed to complete the term of Mike Gaskill in 2019, after Gaskill was elected to the Indiana Senate.
Democrats Stephany Mae Finney and Treva Bostic are seeking two of the party’s three at-large nominations for seats on the county council. Incumbent Lisa Hobbs is not seeking reelection.
Republican Jason Childers has filed with the Indiana secretary of state’s office for the party’s nomination for judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5.
The Democratic incumbent Thomas Clem, is retiring at the end of 2020.
