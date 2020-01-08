ANDERSON — The first day of filing for the May 5 primary for county offices brought little activity at the Madison County Government Center.
Filing began Wednesday and runs until noon on Feb. 7.
With the opening of the filing period, an unknown remains surrounding the districts to be employed for the North and Middle District seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners adopted an ordinance in October changing the districts, but Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday to use the traditional district boundary lines.
Incumbent Republican Mike Phipps was the only person to file for a position on the Board of Commissioners for the Middle District.
Only seven people filed for county offices – six Republicans and one Democrat.
The lone Democrat to file is Anderson community activist Stephany Mae Finney, who is seeking an at-large nomination for the county council.
Republican Rick Gardner, incumbent county auditor, was the first candidate to file for reelection.
Incumbent Tom Shepherd filed for the Republican Party nomination as he seeks reelection to a second term as county surveyor.
Pete Heuer was elected by the GOP precinct committeemen in 2019 to replace Mike Gaskill as an at-large member of the county council. Heuer is seeking his first elective office.
First-time candidate Mikeal Vaughn is seeking a GOP nomination for one of the three at-large seats on the county council.
Noah Bozell, also a first-time candidate, is seeking the Republican Party nomination for county coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.