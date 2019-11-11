ANDERSON — Five new charges were filed in Madison County against a prisoner of the Miami Correctional Level 3 Facility related to drug dealing in a penal facility.
Antwaun D. Moody is charged with Level 2 felony dealing scheduled drugs in a penal or juvenile facility, Level 5 felony corrupt business influence, Level 6 felony money laundering acquiring, receiving, concealing, possessing, transferring or transporting, Level 6 felony money laundering conduct, supervise or facilitate a transaction and Level 6 felony criminal organization activity.
Prior to the new charges, Moody’s earliest possible release date is Feb. 28, 2030. He is serving time for several 2014 convictions including 11 years for escape, 18 years for dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug and 2015 convictions for theft and auto theft.
The new charges, filed Nov. 1, stem from a drug investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force that began in June. Authorities received information a man was selling sheets of paper with narcotic and or synthetic drugs sprayed on the paper and Moody is accused of helping arrange for the illegal papers to be smuggled into the prison.
“Based on Department of Corrections investigation, investigators have determined that there is a rising number of incidents of overdosing associated with use of the manufactured paper, which is being distributed to offenders through legal mail,” according to an affidavit of probable cause by Michael Anderson of the Anderson Police Department. “The mail is not mailed directly to any target of the investigation, and is difficult to track, especially in light of Department of Correction policies on reading privileged communications.”
Authorities say the paper is sprayed with controlled substances including methamphetamine, but it is not clear what specific method is used to create the manufactured paper.
In September, Moody discussed using a cash app to accept payments for the drugs and make them “strong enough.”
Moody then talks to a second person about having “these sheets next week bro.”
Several more telephone conversations take place and the task force received information from an Anderson resident about a potential location where the paper was being manufactured.
Investigators were eventually able to connect Beonica Grant as a person of interest in the case along with Deonta Anderson who is serving time at the Miami facility and appeared in Madison County Court for unrelated charges.
In September, Anderson Police Department Sgt. Chad Boynton with the task force observed Grant at the Madison County Courthouse carrying a black spiral notebook and loose papers into Circuit Court 4 and meet with Anderson’s attorney, according to the affidavit.
Boynton said Grant shuffled papers into a folder later given to Anderson by the attorney, according to the affidavit. Grant was taken into custody and charged with Level 2 felony dealing in Schedule I drugs and Level 6 felony criminal organization activity.
Anderson was also charged with Level 2 felony dealing in Schedule I drugs and Level 6 felony criminal organization activity.
