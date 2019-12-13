ANDERSON — A woman in custody for a parole violation slipped her handcuffs and bolted from a sheriff's deputy while in his squad car, resulting in a new felony charge.
Kyle Ashlyn Taylor Joslin, 20, of Anderson is charged with Level 5 felony escape, where defendant runs away from lawful detention.
Joslin, who was on probation for theft, fraud and drug possession charges, was being transported by Jeff LeGrand with the Madison County Sheriff's Department when the escape occurred on Dec. 6.
"She was in custody per a judge order that day for probation violation," Sheriff Scott Mellinger said. "While being transported to the jail, she bailed at Eighth and Central. She was taken back into custody after a short foot pursuit."
Joslin removed her hand restraints and was unbuckling her seatbelt when LeGrand realized she was getting out of the vehicle, according to LeGrand's affidavit of probable cause.
He said he grabbed onto her shirt as she jumped from the vehicle, but the material ripped and she ran from the car down an embankment, according to the affidavit.
LeGrand requested other units to assist him and began a foot pursuit. He said she was caught a short time later and taken to the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.