ANDERSON — Around 50 people gathered in front of the Anderson Police Department on Monday night to show their peaceful support for the local police. Organizer John Skinner said he wanted to show APD that its community supported it in wake of the criticism he felt police in general were receiving in the last several weeks.
“The situation in Minneapolis, there were some bad police officers there,” Skinner said, referencing the May 25 death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. “But, as a general rule, the police officers are great. There’s always a few bad ones just like a few bad people in every bunch.”
Some who drove by honked their horns and waved out their windows at the demonstrators to show their support, and whenever a police car passed the group it was followed by applause.
One attendee held a flag that said “Police lives matter” while others wore similar shirts with a blue stripe, like Eric Folkner.
An Anderson local, Folkner said every day he feels like police officers are under attack, and echoed what Skinner said about there just being a few bad officers.
“If we don’t stand up and come together like this to show them that we (appreciate them), then how can we ask them to do their jobs on a daily basis, put their lives on the line?” Folkner said. “It's almost like tipping a waiter two pennies. If you tip a waiter two pennies every time she comes around, she’s going to stop being your waiter.”
Terrell Brown, wearing a shirt that said “Power in unity” with a fist, approached the demonstration with a few other people wearing shirts that said things like “A change is going to come.” Brown, who attended a Juneteenth march last Friday, said he came to find a common ground with the demonstrators, and have an open conversation to try to reach an understanding.
“We also want to expose the fact that we the people of the westside, majority Black people, are being treated less than anybody else around here,” Brown said, shaking Skinner’s hand as he spoke. “You get an understanding when you come to someone, face to face, and you communicate; we’re playing fair.”
The demonstration remained peaceful for the most part, apart from a woman who yelled expletives at the crowd as she walked away about 15 minutes after the demonstration began.
Skinner said he hopes to hold more peaceful events like this in support of police.
“I’d like to do future rallies and stuff, maybe parades and stuff,” Skinner said. “The teachers were doing parades a while back, so it’d be a great thing for law enforcement as well.”
