ANDERSON — About 50 people gathered in front of the Anderson Police Department on Monday night to show their peaceful support for local officers.
Organizer John Skinner said he wanted to show APD officers that their community supports them in the wake of criticism police across the country have received in the past several weeks.
“The situation in Minneapolis, there were some bad police officers there,” Skinner said, referencing the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of an officer in Minneapolis. “But, as a general rule, the police officers are great. There’s always a few bad ones just like a few bad people in every bunch.”
Some who drove by honked their horns and waved out their car windows at the demonstrators to show support, and whenever a police car passed the group it was followed by applause.
One attendee held a flag that read “Police lives matter,” while others, like Eric Folkner of Anderson, wore similar shirts with a blue stripe.
Folkner said police officers are under attack daily. He echoed Skinner's comment about there just being a few bad officers.
“If we don’t stand up and come together like this to show them that we (appreciate them), then how can we ask them to do their jobs on a daily basis, put their lives on the line?” Folkner said.
Terrell Brown, wearing a shirt that read “Power in unity” with a fist, approached the demonstration with a few other people wearing shirts that included slogans such as “A change is going to come.” Brown, who attended a Juneteenth march in Anderson on Friday, said he came to the police support rally Monday to find common ground with the demonstrators and to have an open conversation.
“We also want to expose the fact that we the people of the west side, majority Black people, are being treated less than anybody else around here,” said Brown, shaking Skinner’s hand as he spoke. “You get an understanding when you come to someone, face to face, and you communicate; we’re playing fair.”
The demonstration remained peaceful, apart from a woman who yelled expletives at the crowd as she walked away about 15 minutes after the demonstration began.
Skinner said he hopes to hold more peaceful events in support of police.
“I’d like to do future rallies ... maybe parades,” Skinner said. “The teachers were doing parades a while back, so it’d be a great thing for law enforcement, as well.”
