ANDERSON — Project 765, a drive-thru mobile market that provides food and other necessitates to community members, is seeking a building that can be utilized for its market.
The project was started in August 2020 by a local group of women in the Gathering of the Queens Royal Sisterhood.
Currently, the mobile market operates in a parking lot at the intersection of Nichol and Raible avenues. However, the group is hoping to secure the old Marsh building.
About one week ago, a petition called “Unlock the doors of the Marsh building” was started to gain public support.
Because Project 765 focuses on the food dessert on the west side of Anderson, securing the Marsh building means they will be able to service the same area.
Marilynn Collier, founder of the Gathering of the Queens Royal Sisterhood, said that the west side of town currently has only fast-food restaurants.
“We had all of the grocery stores close, Wendy’s opens (starting at lunchtime), (and) we have CVS,” she said. “We only have fast-food restaurants, so we have to, at this point, stand up for ourselves.”
The issue with only having convenience stores and fast-food restaurants, Collier said, is health, partially obesity.
Collier said that if Project 765 had enough people, it would move to different parts of the city to help out other residents.
Another reason that Project 765 is vying the Marsh building is its parking lot. Because the market is drive-thru style and has an abundance of traffic when it’s open, the group needs a space with a large parking lot.
According to Collier, Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, offered Project 765 the old Baxter Pest Doctors building on Nichol Avenue.
“Our traffic would not work at Baxter,” Collier said. “Then there’s other days that Minority Health Collation or Madison County Health (Department) is here giving vaccines and (other) health and wellness.”
She noted that the group is not asking to go inside and host the market indoors, as it plans to continue its drive-thru style.
“We just asked to be right up there at the front so cars could drive by, and if we got too cold, we could go back inside,” Collier said.
Without an indoor location, Project 765 risks having to cancel the market if the weather gets too bad.
Thankfully, the market has only been canceled once in the year and a half it’s been operating. This cancellation was Jan. 25, due to the low temperatures expected.
An indoor location would let Project 765 move forward on its four-phase plan. Collier said the plan would call for a building, freezers, a bus and more.
If Project 765 were to acquire a bus, Collier said it could transport west side residents to Walmart, where they can pick out their own groceries and necessities.
As of Wednesday, the petition had a little over 200 signatures. To find a link to it, go to heraldbulletin.com and find this story.
The mobile market is hosted at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and runs until all food and other items being distributed are gone. The market is in the Rent-A-Center parking lot on the corner of Nichol and Raible.
