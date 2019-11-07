ANDERSON — Madison County property taxes are due Tuesday.
Pay in person at the Treasurer's Office, 16 E. E. Ninth St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. May be made with cash, check, money order, or debit/credit card.
Payments made by dropped at the branches of First Merchants Bank, Star Financial Bank, and Indiana Farmers Bank. Cash, check or money order accepted.
By mail. Taxes may be made by mail and those received with a postmark of Nov. 12 or before will be considered on time. Mail check or money order to Madison County Treasurer's Office, 16 E. Ninth St., Room 109, Anderson, IN 46016.
Online at the Treasurer's website www.madisoncountytreasurer.net. E-check or credit/debit cards.
A fee will be charged to use debit/credit cards.
