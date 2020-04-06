ANDERSON — Local property owners should be receiving their spring property tax bills within the next few days.
On Monday, Madison County Treasurer Danny Girt said the tax statements were mailed April 2 and the due date is May 11.
Girt and County Auditor Rick Gardner both anticipate the spring collection of property taxes will be lower than in 2019.
The two county officials are encouraging local residents to pay their spring property taxes, if possible, to continue to fund county services.
Gardner said the county has a backup plan to minimize any potential cash flow problem.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb last month waived penalties on the late payment of property taxes through July 11.
Girt said property taxes can be paid at a drop box at the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., by mail, online and at local banks.
He said people wanting to pay their property taxes at Star Financial branches must place the payment in the night deposit box.
Girt said Madison County normally charges a 5% penalty on property taxes paid after the due date and a 10% penalty is added on taxes paid 30 days late or longer.
He said property taxes paid through a mortgage escrow account are still due by May 11.
The Treasurer’s Office continues to answer telephone calls pertaining to the payment of property taxes.
Girt said Madison County collected approximately $61.5 million in property taxes last spring.
Gardner said the county is still receiving tax payments from the state including the county’s local option income tax. He said those payments are based on employment two years ago.
“If there is massive unemployment it will impact the local option income tax collections in 2022,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago we looked at funds where we could borrow money to continue providing county services to residents.”
Gardner said people who are not currently working may delay paying their property taxes until Nov. 10 and would have to pay the penalties.
“We still plan to make a tax settlement to the local units of government on June 30, based on the May collections,” the auditor said. “There will be a second settlement by the end of July.”
Gardner said county officials are anticipating a larger tax collection in the fall. He said normally the collections are higher in the spring.
Gardner said the county’s assessed value increased for 2019 property taxes due in 2020.
For 2017 property taxes payable in 2018, the county collected approximately $20.4 million, he said.
Gardner said the county expects to collect $22 million this year.
