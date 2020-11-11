ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board has reached tentative collective bargaining contract agreements for certified teachers and non-certified staff that are heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed contracts create sick banks exclusive to the pandemic, provide a one-time stipend of $2,000 instead of a raise and promise a contribution by the school district to help pay for the 7% increase in health insurance premiums.
“Through various proposals, discussion — and sometimes robust discussion — the parties developed, I thought, an interesting concept, which so far is unique in Indiana,” said ACS attorney Charles Rubright of the COVID-19 sick bank.
The proposed certified contract ratified unanimously by the Anderson Federation of Teachers’ certified and non-certified members is expected to be put to a vote before the ACS board of trustees at 10 a.m. Saturday. The contract for the non-certified staff also is expected to be considered at that time.
The teachers’ contract already has been ratified by the Anderson Federation of Teachers. AFT President G. Randall Harrison praised the proposed teachers’ contract for not putting into jeopardy the district’s budget while rewarding staff for their work.
“Bargaining is bargaining. It wasn’t all a lovefest at all times,” he said. “We did have our moments, but we did come to common ground, and we did come to a decision that we think is fair and equitable and does not put the district in jeopardy or financial hardship.”
Effective retroactively to July 1, the proposed contracts would continue through June 30, 2021.
The proposed contracts answer questions teachers and staff have had since district officials decided to try a return to in-person instruction. Among the concerns is whether teachers would be paid for time off due to quarantines for COVID-19 exposures, which could happen multiple times for each individual.
“This year obviously was affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic in regards of issues confronting both parties at the bargaining table,” Rubright said. ”As anticipated, the federation put considerable emphasis and a lot of their proposals for addressing leaves in this era of insecurity about employee safety and the potential of contracting COVID-19.”
According to a temporary federal law, some employees might be eligible for full or partial reimbursed leaves. For instance, those directed by administrators to stay home, would be eligible to receive their full salaries minus any applicable workers’ compensation benefits without losing any of their accumulated paid time off.
In addition, ACS plans to establish by Dec. 15 separate COVID-19 sick banks for certified and non-certified employees that would operate similarly to the district’s existing sick bank that allows workers to donate unused paid days to be used by others who have run out of sick time. Employees will be able to contribute up to three days by Jan. 1, 2021, and any unused time when the COVID sick bank is dissolved at the end of the school year will be credited back to employees.
Governed by a special three-member committee, the COVID sick bank would be available to those who have been tested and are quarantined awaiting results and for those who need to recover after testing positive. Eligible employees would not be required to use up their regular sick days to be eligible to use time from the COVID sick bank, but the numbers of days used would be limited to five for each occurrence for those awaiting results and 30 for those who are recuperating.
There will be no base salary increase for any employee class. Teacher salary ranges for the 2020-21 school year are between $40,000 and a little more than $70,000.
Instead of raises, teachers working or on paid leave on Dec. 1 would be eligible for a $2,000 stipend, which would be paid on or before Dec. 31. The payments will be funded through the $1.8 million operations bond approved through a taxpayer referendum in 2018.
