ANDERSON — The Dollar General store proposed near Summitville has hit a snag that could doom the project.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday tabled the developer’s request for a variance on the placement of the proposed driveway.
The request was tabled for a minimum of 30 days so the developer can pay for a traffic study.
The developer plans to build the driveway on County Road 1550 North to the east of the intersection with Ind. 9.
Planning Director Larry Strange recommended denying the variance, which requires the driveway to be 500 feet from the intersection of two roads.
Strange said there were safety concerns. He said the developer would have to acquire additional property that could require another rezoning.
“The site needs to be bigger,” he said of the 4-acre location.
Spencer Odell, the engineer representing Summitville Partners, said the request is to place the driveway onto the property 180 feet from Ind. 9 on the county road.
“Five hundred feet is in excess of the normal requirement of 200 feet,” he said. “It’s a hardship on us because we don’t own the land for 500 feet.”
Odell said he believed the driveway could be constructed 200 feet from Ind. 9.
“We would need to purchase 2 more acres to meet the 500-foot requirement,” he said.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said it wasn’t the county’s fault that the original zoning petition would not comply with the requirement.
Odell claimed the developers didn’t know about the 500-foot requirement at the time.
He said to purchase additional property would kill the project.
Jessica Bastin, Madison County engineer, also opposed granting the variance, noting the site was not large enough to meet all the county’s requirements.
“There is a concern about a driveway that close to Indiana 9.”
Odell said he understood the safety concerns but didn’t see how moving the driveway would resolve the issue.
“We can find a solution,” he said. “The county’s district (requiring 500 feet) is above and beyond want is needed for safety.”
Bastin said the traffic study will determine current traffic counts, the projected increase in vehicle traffic if the project would be approved and improvements needed for safety.
The Board of Zoning Appeals did approve variances to not require sidewalks, more than 30% parking in the front of the building and for a well and septic system.