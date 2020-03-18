Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A few showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.