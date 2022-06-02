ANDERSON — Kejiana Taylor attended Anderson Community Schools until the sixth grade, when her parents sent her to live with relatives in Indianapolis so she could attend Herron charter school.
Reading at an 11th-grade level by the eighth grade, Taylor, now an adult, was told she would have to wait a year to be tested for a high-ability program if she wanted to return to ACS.
“I tried to come back to ACS, but the English class they were going to place me into was beneath my ability. I was embarrassed, and my feelings were hurt,” she said. “The years and grades that mattered most, I was plucked from my parents and placed with another family member.”
Tressina Jones shared how, when her family moved to Anderson from Texas a couple of years ago, her son entered ACS as an A/B student. He just concluded the 2021-22 school year with straight Fs.
During a two-hour meeting Thursday, Taylor and Jones were among several people who shared stories with about 30 people about children being removed from ACS because of the educational barriers they face there.
The meeting was organized by frequent ACS critic Lindsay Brown to share information about what he said is a missed financial opportunity for the struggling district.
Brown was approached more than a year ago by officials with the Indiana Department of Education, which was experimenting with an alternative to controversial takeovers of failing schools, such as those in Muncie.
Working with Mary Boudissa and Perry Washington, the trio presented a plan to ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk to apply for a $1.8 million planning grant that could have led to as much as $64 million for the district.
Under the proposal, the district would partner with a committee of various stakeholders who would develop a plan to shift management of underperforming schools from the ACS board to the committee. The board would retain control.
Brown said there is a great deal of flexibility about how that could be accomplished but noted that the influx of funds could be used for teacher salaries and special programs.
The first phase of the plan requires the agreement and signature of the superintendent before being submitted to the ACS board. Cronk rejected the idea, has said that ACS would have to enter into a contractual agreement, and if things didn’t work out, it could become a big legal hassle, Brown said.
Though Cronk could not be reached for comment, in an email to the three-person committee, he said the district would lose its regular state funding if it accepted the proposal. However, Brown said the money would be in addition to the funding the district already receives.
“This is the money to go to extra services, to design alternative learning paths,” Brown said.
Boudissa, a member of the committee that took the proposal to ACS officials, said the need for transformation in ACS is not only about Black students but about all students.
“It’s not just Black students that lag behind. It’s all of the students, potentially, that are not experiencing the academic growth we want for them.”
Though he did not appear to oppose the idea of working with the district on the grant, Anderson/Madison County NAACP President Bill Watson said the committee was going about things the wrong way and should have gone straight to the school board.
But Brown said the first step is working with the superintendent, who then takes the proposal to the board.
“I love Lindsay. I love him like a son. But he and I disagree who should be in charge of public education,” Watson said.
Boudissa and Washington said the district is losing many children to Liberty Christian School and other districts, such as Frankton-Lapel Community Schools. That could stop with a redesigned educational program, they said.
“You’re losing students every day. Not every year, every day,” Washington said. “Eventually, you will hit rock bottom. The schools won’t be able to pay the bonds back.”
In a 2018 referendum, ACS persuaded voters to approve a $41 million bond for a facilities improvements plan and a $1.8 million operations bond.
Former student Taylor said pressure needs to be put on Cronk and the ACS school board to give the empowerment zone idea a fair hearing.
“I’m gonna need a why,” she said of Cronk not being open to the state program. “Is it because you don’t like the idea, or is it because it was not your idea? If you’re saying no to this plan and the money, what are you going to do about (the district’s issues)?”