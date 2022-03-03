ANDERSON — Several members of the public asked the Anderson City Council to allocate American Rescue Plan funds to benefit the community.
The council met Thursday in special session to receive public input about how the city will spend $23.1 million in federal funds.
There was considerable discussion about providing $3.6 million in premium pay to city employees that is included in the proposal from Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said the council may be able to vote on the premium fund allocation at its 6 p.m. meeting next Thursday.
“We need to meet with the mayor to work out the details.”
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the federal funds are coming from taxpayers.
He said customers at Pay Less this past week and employees said they work for low wages and no benefits.
Dixon said there is dissent among city union members about the differing premium pay amounts.
“There is a way to resolve this so everybody can be part of the solution.”
Cody Leever, president of Firefighters Local 1262, said the union supports the plan as presented by the mayor.
“Premium pay is included in the federal guidelines,” he said. “We never trained for a pandemic, and the city provided the safety equipment.”
Leever said first responders were in contact with people infected with COVID-19.
Several people said they support the Anderson Community Coalition’s proposal for $5.5 million for a food program, housing and homeless programs.
It also seeks $2 million for small businesses and $3.5 million for infrastructure.
Kellie Kelley, representing the coalition, said that the transparency of having meetings for public comments builds the community’s trust.
“The community is reeling from the pandemic.”
Kelley said the coalition had identified four areas of concern:
- food, housing and education
- The budget should reflect the community’s needs.
- Standards should be developed for the committees that will be appointed, and the committees should make the final decision.
- The city should explore other funding sources for premium pay and infrastructure needs.
Faye Danby said the coalition plan could allocate 73% of the federal funding to meet the needs of the people most affected by the pandemic.
Angie Strickler said she was speaking as an advocate for the people who are overlooked in Anderson.
“It’s time to take a different approach,” she said. “We need to rebuild this community from the ground up.”
Resident Joe Carney said funding should be provided for the homeless and those suffering from mental illness and addiction.
John Bostic said funding should be provided for youth programming.
“You can’t build a foundation without youth,” he said. “No one is talking about youth programming.”
Bostic said that breaking the cycle of poverty in the community requires educational programming, child care and after-school activities.
“We need to give people hope.”
