Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water which will slowly recede through the morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 650 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Muncie, Anderson, Noblesville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Yorktown, Cicero, Chesterfield, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Daleville, Summitville, Gaston, Selma, Atlanta and Orestes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&