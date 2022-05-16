ALEXANDRIA — Another historic downtown building is likely to be razed after a roof collapse that has led to the temporary closure of Church Street between Harrison and Canal streets to prevent injury to passers-by.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad, who heard about the collapse as he started the Board of Works meeting, said a drone was sent up to assess the damage at the building 115 W. Church St., which has been vacant for two years. He said two contractors are expected to assess the building, which most recently was home to Bonnie’s School of Dance.
“It hurts,” he said. “I’ve been here my whole life, and the city keeps crumbling piece by piece.”
No injuries were reported.
It’s the third privately-owned commercial building, all within a block of one another, that over the past four years has required intervention by the city after becoming a public hazard. Madison County Commissioner Jerry Alexander, part owner of the building formerly at 102 N. Harrison Street, has yet to reimburse the city for the costs of razing his building.
They are among several endangered buildings in municipalities throughout Madison County.
Alexandria Police were called about 5:30 p.m. about reports of the crumbling building where bricks now are littered in the adjacent alley.
According to Madison County tax records, the Church Street property was deeded Jan. 18 to Eldon Martin, of Marion. He could not be reached for comment.
Naselroad said it’s not the last of the endangered buildings in Alexandria.
“This was the worst,” he said. “We have one more we feel that needs to come down just because we can’t find anyone to fix it. The amount of money needed to fix these buildings is more than they will be worth.”