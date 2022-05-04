ALEXANDRIA — As the Alexandria City Council continues to weigh options for strengthening its dog bite ordinance, a resident has filed a lawsuit against a neighbor who neighbors say has repeatedly allowed his dog to get loose resulting in alleged attacks of passersby.
Jane Murray, 200 block of Chipaway Drive, filed a small claims suit April 26 in Madison County Circuit Court against Stephen J. Smith, 100 block of West 11th Street. Jane Murray claims she was attacked while walking the family dog along the perimeter of nearby Alexandria Community Schools complex, across the street from Smith’s residence.
In addition, Alexandria Police Chief Mike Montgomery has confirmed his department filed a charge April 18 against Smith for failing to restrain his pit bull, the subject of many complaints by residents. That case is set for a hearing 5 p.m. May 24 in Elwood City Court.
Jane Murray could not be reached for comment, but her husband, Tom Murray attended the city council meeting Monday and said she is seeking unspecified financial damages. Murray had told the council April 18 that Smith had reimbursed him and his wife for veterinary bills that resulted from injuries to their dog.
However, Tom Murray said his wife’s complaint does not include any cease and desist requests regarding Smith’s behavior relative to restraining the dog in the future.
“The problem is that the dog is treated as his property under the law, so we can’t do that, which is why the council is looking at an ordinance,” he said.
Smith could not be reached for comment and according to court records has not yet filed a response to Murrays’ complaint.
The matter is set for hearing at 2 p.m. June 1.
In the meantime, Anderson city attorney Jeff Graham on Monday presented the council with a potential one-bite ordinance modeled after one used in communities nationally.
“It’s a good start. As you can see, it addresses some of the issues,” he said. “Alexandria definitely would be a leader in Madison County.”
A similar ordinance in Alexandria likely wouldn’t be challenged because the U.S. Supreme Court already has ruled they are a proper use of police power, Graham said.
“This ordinance already has gone all the up to the top,” he said.
Graham said the model ordinance also alleviates his fear about dogs being viewed as property by providing an appeals process. Courts typically do not like to deprive people of their property, he said.
“This new ordinance gives a procedure by which an owner has the ability to ask more than one body to look at their situation.”
Montgomery said even if an ordinance is put into place, it may take some time to implement because of a need for equipment and training within his department. He also stressed the new ordinance could not be applied retroactively.
We would get a great deal of relief with this ordinance,” he said.
Incidents such as the ones allegedly involving Smith’s dog are not uncommon, Montgomery said.
“We have a very long record of enforcing our animal ordinance with loose dogs.”