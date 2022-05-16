ANDERSON — An Alexandria woman was listed in critical condition Monday after a one-vehicle crash.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the Friday crash that sent the female driver to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.
The Sheriff’s Department crash team was dispatched at 6:09 p.m. Friday to County Road 200 West.
Just minutes before the crash, dispatch received multiple calls that described a vehicle traveling erratically north on 200 West, according to a news release.
The crash involved the same vehicle, which had crossed CR 600 North at a high rate of speed, lost control, drove off the west side of 200 West and hit a steel utility pole.
The vehicle rolled over, and Rhonda Singh, 39, was ejected, according to the news release.
She was transported to Anderson Community Hospital and immediately airlifted to Indianapolis' Methodist Hospital.
Singh was listed in critical condition there Monday, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.