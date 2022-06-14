ANDERSON — Two residential properties will be demolished under an emergency order approved by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The Safety Board Monday voted to demolish residential properties at 233 West Fifth Street and 1208 West Fifth Street.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property at 1208 West Fifth Street was purchased on contract and only one payment was made.
Fisher said the new owner starting a demolition process on the property that was halted and the house was damaged by fire.
The Safety Board voted to award a demolition contracts to Fredericks Inc. at costs of $17,040 for the house at 1208 West Fifth Street and $11,950 for the house at 233 West Fifth Street.
Trinna Davis with the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said there have been numerous complaints about the 1208 residence filed by neighbors and several police reports.
She said the house was damaged by fire on Memorial Day.
Fisher said the owner of the property is currently in prison and squatters have been breaking into the property and removing boards to enter the structure.
The board continued until July 25 a request to demolish a former television repair shop at 1900 Central Avenue.
Desmond Brown said he purchased the property on May 26 from a company in Florida and has since sold the building to a company based in Virginia.
Brown said the new owner wants to repair the building.
“In my opinion it is beyond being saved,” Fisher said.
Fisher said because it was a commercial building the new owner has to hire an architect and obtain the necessary building permits.
The property if repaired will have to be rezoned because it has been vacant for several years.
Board member Dave Clendenen said the building is in bad shape.
The board approved the demolition of the residential property at 1610 Jackson Street that had been damaged by fire.
Last month the board continued the request to demolish the building to allow the Municipal Development staff to contact the deceased owner’s son, who now lives in Germany.
Davis said she talked with the son who agreed the property should be demolished.
She said the owner of the property died in February and homeless people were living at the house when it caught fire.
Davis said the homeless people removed anything of value from the house.
The board approved a contract with Shroyer’s Solution for the demolition of a house at a cost of $14,300.