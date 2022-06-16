ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Wednesday after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that exceeded speeds of 90 mph and caused property and crop damage.
A Madison County sheriff's deputy pulled over a red Chevy truck being driven by William Randolph Chapman II for an expired dealer tag. The tag was found to belong to a Ford truck rather than a Chevy.
The traffic stop was initiated on County Road 700N.
According to the deputy's report, Chapman produced an expired driver's license and also had a warrant for a probation violation in Hancock County and another warrant for failure to appear at Anderson City Court.
When deputies approached the vehicle to take Chapman into custody, the report said, Chapman sped away from the scene.
Deputies said Chapman traveled at speeds over 90 m.p.h. on county roads and disregarded stop signs.
According to the sheriff's department, Chapman also damaged soybean crops and a fence while driving through lawns to evade law enforcement.
Chapman stopped in the parking lot of the Dollar General in the 4700 block of State Road 9 and was taken into custody without incident.
Chapman was booked into the Madison County jail at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday. He is charged with resisting law enforcement and is being held without bond for the two warrants.