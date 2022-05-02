ANDERSON — An Anderson man is listed in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital following a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Anderson Police Department, the crash took place at 6:03 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 53rd Street and Madison Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found David A. Reese, 64, lying in the roadway with serious leg injuries.
Reese was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and then transported to St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital.
The APD Crash Team through their investigation gathered information that led to the locating of the suspected vehicle and the driver.
A 32-year-old Anderson man was taken into custody for questioning and investigators are awaiting the result of an operating while intoxicated blood draw.
Charges are pending while investigators wait for the report from the Indiana State Police lab.