ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Best Western Plus motel.
Police were dispatched to the Best Western Plus on 59th Street at 11:29 p.m. Monday on a report of an armed robbery.
The preliminary investigation is that a white male entered the building armed with a handgun, wearing a face mask and dark clothing, according to a news release.
The suspect demanded money, left with an undisclosed amount of currency and fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby.
Officers canvassed the area for additional information; the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.