An Anderson police cruiser. Herald Bulletin File Photo

ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Best Western Plus motel.

Police were dispatched to the Best Western Plus on 59th Street at 11:29 p.m. Monday on a report of an armed robbery.

The preliminary investigation is that a white male entered the building armed with a handgun, wearing a face mask and dark clothing, according to a news release.

The suspect demanded money, left with an undisclosed amount of currency and fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Officers canvassed the area for additional information; the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

