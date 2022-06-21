ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has made significant progress into two weekend shootings that left one man dead, according to Police Chief Mike Lee.
APD officers were called to the intersection of 16th and Madison Avenue three times on Saturday and Sunday.
Five people were shot in two incidents that took place Sunday leaving Landon Hill, 24, dead from a gunshot wound according to Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
The initial shooting was around midnight, when officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots.
Officers found two victims when they arrived. They administered aid and secured the area for medics to transport the victims to a local Anderson hospital.
Lee said a man is listed in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and a man and two women were treated and released.
“We have identified multiple people at that location and detectives are in the process of interviewing them,” he said. “There are witnesses to both incidents.”
A news release from the Anderson Police Department said the second incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a second report of gunshots in the same area. The release said officers were already nearby, monitoring the crowds, and responded.
“There were multiple people involved in the exchange of gun fire,” Lee said of the two incidents. “Other people were firing weapons into the air. There was a significant amount of gunfire.”
Earlier in the evening an APD vehicle was surrounded by a large crowd of people that blocked the intersection. In an online video of the incident, a woman can be seen dancing on the hood of the patrol car.
“The officer didn’t feel threatened,” Lee said. “We reopened the street.”
Lee said the department is attempting to identify the woman who climbed onto the patrol car to take appropriate action.
“It’s nothing new for people to gather at that intersection,” he said. “The crowd this weekend was considerably larger than normal.”
Lee said the police department plans to contact property owners in the area about the activities taking place.
The Anderson Street Department was called to scene on Sunday to remove broken glass and trash from the area.
Lee said there was not a Juneteenth event sanctioned at 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
“There was an event sanctioned at 16th Street and Arrow Avenue that was well attended and there were no problems,” he said. “It was concluded before the incidents took place.”
He said APD is giving their full attention to the two shooting incidents this weekend and the fatal shooting of Kiara McCullough, 26, on June 7.
Officers found McCullough suffering from a gunshot wound after being dispatched to the scene of an accident.
Officers were dispatched for the report of a car accident with injuries near the intersection of 22nd Street and Arrow Avenue.
McCullough was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with injuries not related to the car accident.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD said at the time the injuries suffered by McCullough were not related to a medical emergency and the cause of death will be determined by the Madison County Coroner’s office after an autopsy is performed.
“There were physical injuries that were unrelated to the crash,” he said. “Detectives do not want any additional information released pertaining to the women’s injuries.”
Anyone with information about these incidents can call Detective Trent Chamberlin with Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.