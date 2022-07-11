ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has started the process to receive Indiana Law Enforcement accreditation.
Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. announced Friday that the Anderson Police Department has begun the process with the Indiana Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (ILEAC).
According to its website, ILEAC has developed a set of standards and best practices for police agencies across the state. Earning ILEAC accreditation is a clear statement of exceptional levels of professionalism and commitment to excellence in law enforcement.
“ILEAC standards mirror other national programs and include guidelines specific to Indiana,” Chief Mike Lee said in a press release. “We are excited to take part in this process as it is a continuation of our ongoing effort to continuously improve our department.”
The police department has taken recent steps to improve the department’s law enforcement measures. Those include: continuous replacement of aging police vehicles; implementation and expansion of a vehicle take-home program; installation of in-car computers in all patrol cars; issuance of new body cameras and uniforms for all officers; streamlined creation of police documentation and reports; rewriting and updating all police policies and procedures, including making most policies available online; creation of a new complaint and complement process, including an online process; an enhanced neighborhood Crime Watch program; a new Senior Link program; and continuous training.
“I am extremely proud of our police officers and the leadership of our department,” Broderick said. “We have taken numerous steps over the last few years to recruit, train, and properly equip our exceptional officers. Our decision to pursue accreditation confirms our commitment to the level of professionalism that reflects the character of our officers.”
A committee of the Anderson City Council recommended the department receive accreditation in 2020.
“We believe all of these earlier efforts will aid us in acquiring our certification,” Lee said.
The process is expected to take a minimum of 12 months and will involve a review of numerous policies and practices in addition to on-site inspections by ILEAC.
Upon completion, Anderson will be the only agency in Madison County with this specialized accreditation.