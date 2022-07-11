ANDERSON — While diving in Shadyside Lake on Saturday some out-of-town divers located a submerged car.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer with the Anderson Police Department, said the 2014 Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen from the Anderson area in March 2020.
He said the owners have since moved out of the area and have been notified.
McKnight said the car was unoccupied and was recovered by Northwest Towing.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said his department assisted with the towing of the vehicle from the lake.