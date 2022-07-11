ANDERSON — The group promoting unity in the community to stop gun violence is conducting a second rally Wednesday.
Organizer Sarah Skipper said Monday the group will again meet at 7 p.m. west of the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
“We hope to accomplish the setting of specific goals,” she said. “We want more volunteers to become part of the challenge.
“This is for the community,” Skipper said. “We’re looking for people to be at the after party areas to monitor what is going on.”
She said the hope is to organize in a similar fashion to the 10-point Coalition in Anderson where local residents work to stop violence and ease tensions.
The group first met after two deadly shootings took place in June in the area.
About 50 people gathered to unite the community in an effort to stop the violence.
Residents gathered on a hillside near the scene of the shootings to call for action by the community to stop the violence.
“We don’t have all the answers,” Skipper said in June. “This is a community call to action.”
She said the community has to work to make sure that kids are raised right.
“Too many lives have been lost in this town,” she said. “We don’t need this in our community. It takes leaders in all areas of the community to come together and work for the good.”
Minister Shannon Swain Sr. said the gathering was a mission movement.
“We shouldn’t take anything for granted,” he said. “What happened this weekend was a tragedy.”
Swain said the problem is how people are handling situations and there is a pattern of violence going on in the community.
“I’m fearful for what the community will become,” he said. “We need to get back to where people in the community feel safe.”
Swain said change will not happen overnight, but there is a need to start immediately.
“People need to be smart in their decision making so everyone gets home safe every day,” he said.