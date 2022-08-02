ELWOOD — As he got ready for the day Monday, Frankton Police Department Officer Eric Lamey gave his three sons ages 13, 11 and 6 an extra tight hug.
The death of Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday during a traffic stop was a reminder that every law enforcement officer leaves for work not really knowing whether he or she will return, he said.
“You want to fit as many memories in as you can,” he said. “In this world today, you don’t know if it will be your last kiss, your last hug.”
Lamey, who grew up in Elwood, was one of many law enforcement officers and other first responders who came from throughout the region to pay their respects to their fallen brother.
They were among hundreds of mourners who gathered around the fountain just outside the police department for hymns, prayer and words of comfort.
Shahnavaz, a five-year military veteran who had been with EPD for 11 months, suffered a fatal gunshot wound about 2 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop near Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North.
Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.
Lamey said he became acquainted with Shahnavaz as their paths crossed through law enforcement.
“He was a phenomenal young man with a heart of gold,” he said. “His smile was contagious. He could always make a room light up.”
Lamey said he was devastated to learn about Shahnavaz’s death.
“It’s emotionally heart-shattering,” Lamey said.
The Elwood Board of Works and common council meetings, which normally would have taken place at the same time as the vigil, were canceled to allow city officials to attend the vigil.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones led a processional of Shahnavaz’s family and friends and members of EPD supported by their own loved ones.
He said Shahnavaz’s legacy will never be forgotten.
“If you are anything like me, your heart is full of sadness, your body is full of anger and your mind is full of confusion,” Jones said.
Even Todd Naselroad, mayor of nearby Alexandria, hoped for a swift conclusion to the city council meeting there. The father of EPD Sergeant Nicholas Naselroad had personal as well as officials reasons for wanting to get to the vigil.
“I want to be there to support the Elwood Police Department and Elwood as a city,” he said.
Roger Gardner, senior pastor of Elwood’s East Main Street Christian Church, told the crowd even a small town like Elwood can’t escape the evil influences of the world.
“We shouldn’t be here this evening — not for this person, not at this time and, certainly, not for this reason,” he said. “Our community should still have the comfort of knowing he is patrolling our streets.”
Wearing a black T-shirt and baseball cap emblazoned with a black U.S. flag with a blue stripe, John Fox, accompanied by his black schnoodle, Henry, got on bended knee to say a prayer in front of a cruiser parked in front of the police station. Though not the cruiser driven by Shahnavaz during that fateful stop, it was there to represent his service to the department.
“The picture I saw of that young man on Channel 13 just broke my heart, and I wanted to come up and pay my respects,” said the recent transplant from Indianapolis to Elwood.