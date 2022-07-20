ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department rescued two people from the White River on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Dave Cravens said units were dispatched at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 2300 block of South Rangeline Road and were assisted by the Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department.
He said two individuals were found in the White River treading water, and one was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital for an evaluation.
Firefighters also responded to an alarm at 11 p.m. Tuesday at Longfellow Plaza, 319 E. 12th Street.
When firefighters arrived there was light smoke in the dining room and a small fire in a mechanical room as the result of an air compressor overheating.