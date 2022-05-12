ANDERSON — Firefighters in Anderson battled a large fire at the Bingham Square Apartments Thursday night
One of the buildings at the complex — Building J — was on fire with large flames seen shooting from the roof of the building.
Anderson fire chief Dave Cravens said no one was living in the building but that an adjacent building was evacuated due to smoke.
No injuries were reported
The building was a total loss and firefighters continued to extinguish flames throughout the night.
The fire came just two days after the Anderson Redevelopment Commission signed a consent agreement for Property Resource Associates to sell the building.
The Redevelopment Commission had to approve the sale of the Bingham Square Apartments because of a $935,000 bond the city provided to the developer for improvements to the apartments, improvements that were never completed.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and that the city receives $405,474 in unpaid utility bills owed at Bingham Square.
Property Resource Associates has been attempting to sell both apartment complexes for a total of $10 million.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.