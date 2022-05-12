ANDERSON – A former chief with the Anderson Fire Department, Dave Clendenen has been appointed the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr., announced the appointment Monday of Clendenen to the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
He replaces Nicale Rector who resigned from the Board of Public Safety last year.
Mike McKinley and Sam Dixon are the current members of the Safety Board.
Clendenen previously served as Anderson Fire Department chief from 2008 to 2011. He is a retired 35-year member of the department, where he also served as captain and assistant battalion chief.
He is a lifelong resident of Anderson and a graduate of Madison Heights High School. He and his wife, Pam, reside in Anderson and are the parents of two adult children, and two grandchildren, Ruby, and Hudson.
Clendenen is a local business owner and has previously served on the Pension Board for the fire department for 20 years, serving as its president for 4 years.
“I am pleased that David has agreed to serve in this important position,” Broderick said in a press release. “He has a great deal of experience in public service, and I know he will serve our community well.”