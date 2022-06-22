LOGO19 Police Lights

ANDERSON — A Hartford City woman died from injuries Wednesday after a train hit the vehicle she was driving.

Beverly J. Norwood, 81, died at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after being airlifted from Community Hospital Anderson.

The accident took place at 11:32 a.m. near the intersection of County Roads 1800 North and 150 East, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The initial investigation showed Norwood stopped at the railroad crossing, then proceeded into the crossing, where a southbound train struck her SUV.

Norwood suffered injuries including internal bleeding, numerous cuts and scrapes and complained of pain.

The accident remains under investigation by the d Department Crash Investigation Team.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Summitville Police Department and the Van Buren Township Fire Department.

