ANDERSON — Investigators with the Anderson Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed one unit of the Bingham Square Apartments Thursday night.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said Anderson firefighters, along with firefighters from Union Township, Edgewood and Lapel/Stony Creek departments assisted along with Madison County Emergency Management.
Cravens said the fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. and the firefighters remained on the scene until 11 p.m.
Firefighters returned to the scene Friday morning to fight several hot spots, Cravens said.
The 129-unit apartment complex was built in 1956, before firewalls were required as part of building codes.
Cravens said no one was living in the building but that an adjacent building was evacuated due to smoke.
No injuries were reported
The building was a total loss and firefighters continued to extinguish flames throughout the night.
The fire came two days after the Anderson Redevelopment Commission signed a consent agreement for Property Resource Associates to sell the building.
The Redevelopment Commission’s approval was required because of a $935,000 bond the city provided to the developer for improvements that were never completed.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and that the city receives $405,474 in unpaid utility bills owed at complex.
Property Resource Associates has been attempting to sell both Bingham Square and Madison Square complexes for a total of $10 million.