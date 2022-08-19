Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Monday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lanny B Cantrell Jr., 52, first block of Pope Road, Scotsvillle, Kentucky. Booked 12:34 a.m. Monday, failure to register as a sex offender with a prior conviction, failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender failing to possess an Indiana driver’s license or identification.
• William Edward Bair III, 19, 900 block of Vine Street, Lapel. Booked 1:08 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jasmin Noelle White, 39, 2300 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 1:53 a.m. Monday, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Frank Gilbert Rankin V, 35, 2100 block of Barth, Indianapolis. Booked 2:03 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dennis Lee Hardy, 39, 200 block of Mission Trail, Mooresville. Booked 2:07 a.m. Monday, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas Samuel Shover, 55, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 a.m. possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrea Denise Martin, 36, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:51 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine; operating with a controlled substance in the body; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of paraphernalia; and operating while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jamison Jordance Hampton, 43, 1700 block of Bennington Court, Anderson. Booked 8:45 a.m. Monday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Jamie Adam Arnold, 47, 2400 bock of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:11 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Timothy Shane Welker, 53, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 2:01 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Hanna Rach E Van Wagner, 22, 4900 block of Plantation Street, Anderson. Booked 3:19 p.m. Monday, two counts theft/pocket picking with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Nathan Derek Ryan, 38, 2300 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Alan Smith, 41, 2300 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 5:38 p.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent with bodily injury, strangulation leading to injury or an unconscious victim and domestic battery by an adult against a family or member younger than 14.
• Julie Deeanna Kelly, 53, 300 block of East Marion Street, Converse. Booked 6:55 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Carly Nicole Shaker, 40, 500 block of San Juan Drive, Bloomington. Booked 8:36 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Johnay Assunta Swain, 35, 2300 block of South Fairlawn Way, Anderson. Booked 11:09 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Zachary Michael Tuer, 26, 2300 block of Coventry Lane, Muncie. Booked 9:17 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Tasha Michelle McGuire, 33, 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson. Booked 11:15 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and three counts contempt of court.
• Kean Alan Short, 30, Muncie, booked at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear.
• Steven Richard Groves, 31, Greenfield, booked at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
• Tama Gene Butts, 32, 2600 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of community sanctions.
• Christina Darniece Woods, 30, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
• Christian Matthew Swafford, 28, Muncie, booked at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, violation of community sanctions.
• Brittany Lynn Miles, 30, no address, booked at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• James Elliott Murdock, 48, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 4 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
• Dano Thomas Porter, 50, 5900 block of County Road 200 North, Anderson, booked at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, two counts of invasion of privacy and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
• Jose Roberto Nicasio, 32, 2000 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Kirk Mallory Hahn II, 36, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Shawn Michael VanDuyn, 38, Elwood, booked at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, two counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
• April Ranae Miller, 42, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:29 p.m., reckless driving.
• Carl Eugene Philebaum, 60, Marion, booked at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Lee Pine, 37, Yorktown, booked at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, theft, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Vivien Zahiga, 22, Noblesville, booked at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Katrina Lynn Page, 33, Alexandria, booked at 3:34 a.m. Wednesday, four counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Summer L. Phillips-Johns, 31, 10400 block of Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, three counts contempt of court.
• Elizabeth Kay Fann, 41, 800 block of Hillside Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Christopher Dean Sexton, 41, 7300 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Sara Nichole Gregg, 40, 300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Derrick Levi Finch, 37, 1800 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, child molest/ sexual conduct or intercourse with a child younger than 14.
• Darius Jeffrey Rhodes, 27, 2800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Andela Kay Maddox, 51, 6800 block of East 350 South, Elwood. Booked 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, fraud/possession of a device to interfere with a drug or alcohol test.
• April Ranae Miller, 42, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator, obstruction of justice, fraud, giving a false report on the commission of a crime and reckless driving.
• David Eric Davis, 61, 800 block of Shawanoe Drive, Pendleton. Booked 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Brandy M Tranbarger, 39, 2800 block of Crustal Street, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, child support.
• Caleb Wallace Whitson, 30, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, three counts failure to appear and possession of syringe.