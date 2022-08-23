Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 231, total in custody 326.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Craig Alan Edwards, 37, 7600 block of West County Road 500 North, Frankton. Booked 9:51 a.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support and two counts failure to appear.
• Brandon Troy Young, 33, 1200 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked violation of probation, operator never licensed and giving a false report of a crime.
• Edward Lee Collier, 46, 7900 block of East 49th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:28 p.m. Friday, intimidation and robbery.
• Michael Lee Rinker, 51, 3100 block of West 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 p.m. Friday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 26, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:50 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Jeremiah Ray Elliott, 32, first block of Village Parkway, Pendleton. Booked 5:02 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• James Wallace Myers II, 43, 900 block of Country Club Road, Muncie. Booked 9:50 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Grant William Siler, 56, 1800 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Ty’Quan Raymon Watson, 27, 2500 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:18 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Anthony Michael Esparza, 19, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.m. Saturday, operating with a controlled substance in the body, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operator never licensed.
• Kiley Lynn Riall, 32, 2100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 9:27 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Genene Rey Pitts, 46, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 12:54 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Richard Eugene McKenzie Jr., 46, 200 block of West Harrison Avenue, Wabash. Booked 2:22 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Contessa Nicolette Combs, 32, 1200 block of St. Charles Street, Anderson. Booked 3:46 p.m. Saturday, two counts residential entry.
• Bethany Ann Breil, 52, 2200 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:17 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Jimmy Leon Hood Jr., 49,100 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:36 a.m. Sunday, two counts auto theft.
• Otis Dale Amos, 45, 2300 block of Discovery Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Preston Luke Pickett, 30, 4400 block of Linden Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:51 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 ad .15.
• Xavier Elijah Lovell Cummings, 19, 3300 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 9:35 a.m. Sunday, two counts resisting law enforcement, Strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery, battery against a public safety official and confinement.
• Demecko Dewhaun Wilson Jr., 20, 4100 block of Round Hill Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:44 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Cyril K. Smith, 41, 500 block of South Main Street, Pendleton. Booked 1:36 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Terry Lee Haskett, 51, 1300 block of Lafayette Court, Anderson. Booked 2:04 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Epiphany Craignell Bonner, 30, 1400 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Sunday, two counts violation of probation.
• Brianne Marie Gail Snow, 29, 8000 block of Dowitch Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 11:46 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dantae Dshan Williams, 30, 600 block of North Jefferson Street, Muncie. Booked 11:52 p.m. Sunday, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, altered gun identification and possession of paraphernalia.
